Spin The Black Circle w/ Matt Fratpietro : Anchor's Up tour

Superior Morning10:49Spin The Black Circle w/ Matt Fratpietro : Anchor's Up tour

  • 23 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 10:49

It's a special TICKET WEDNESDAY edition of Spin The Black Circle with Matt Fratpietro... This week Matt talks with a few members of the Anchor's Up Tour. It's a collection of east coast folk and roots artists playing tomorrow night at MacGillvray's Landing at Fort William Historical Park.... ...Part of the 21st season kickoff of the Sleeping Giant Folk Music society.

