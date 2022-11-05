Content
The Weekend Morning Show (Manitoba)13:28A Manitoba sleep expert shares tips on how to manage the fall time change

A Manitoba sleep expert shares tips on how to manage the fall time change

  • 15 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 13:28

Diana McMillan, a sleep researcher at the University of Manitoba's Rady faculty of health sciences college of nursing, joined Keisha Paul to share some advice on how to "fall back" as daylight saving time ends this weekend.

now