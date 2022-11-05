'Mama Africa', 'Queen', 'Baddie'...it's Yemi Alade on The Bridge!

Radio

Duration 54:00

Before her show in Montreal, Grammy award-winning artist, Yemi Alade was on tour in Europe. We caught up with her driving through the tunnels of Paris. Despite the sometimes wonky connection, Yemi shared stories about her journey to music, to becoming one of Africa's biggest young female artists of today. She also didn't she away to offer her theory on African Pop reaching Western audiences or to tell us what she loves most about watching Marvel movies!