Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Bridge54:00'Mama Africa', 'Queen', 'Baddie'...it's Yemi Alade on The Bridge!

'Mama Africa', 'Queen', 'Baddie'...it's Yemi Alade on The Bridge!

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Before her show in Montreal, Grammy award-winning artist, Yemi Alade was on tour in Europe. We caught up with her driving through the tunnels of Paris. Despite the sometimes wonky connection, Yemi shared stories about her journey to music, to becoming one of Africa's biggest young female artists of today. She also didn't she away to offer her theory on African Pop reaching Western audiences or to tell us what she loves most about watching Marvel movies!

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:56

Nova Scotia crew rescues stranded dolphins

CBC News Nova Scotia

17 hours ago
Duration 2:05

'I was never told to leave,' said Lich

Politics News

2 days ago
Duration 1:08

Lich says she didn't notice honking horns from hotel room

Politics News

2 days ago
Duration 2:06

Exclusive video shows alleged moving scammers arrested

The National

2 days ago
Duration 1:01

​Ford skips final vote on bill barring education workers' strike

News

2 days ago

now