Windsor and the First World War: Walking tour teaches history

Some streets in South Walkerville — Ypres Avenue, Somme Avenue and Vimy Avenue — are named after battles from the First World War. You can learn more about the war and the Windsorites who served their country through The South Walkerville Great War Street Sign Walking Tour, which is taking place on Saturday, Nov. 5. Guide Walter Petrichyn, who is with with Museum Windsor, gave us a sneak peek.