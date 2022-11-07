Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Podcast Playlist55:54Lauren Ober on getting an autism diagnosis in her 40s, and other great new podcasts

Lauren Ober on getting an autism diagnosis in her 40s, and other great new podcasts

  • 2 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 55:54

This week on Podcast Playlist, we listen to the latest and greatest in new podcasts. Lauren Ober has worked in podcasting for 20 years, making award-winning shows about other people’s stories. But her latest series is all about a breakthrough moment in her own life: In her 40s, Lauren learned that she is autistic. Her show The Loudest Girl in the World explores what this new revelation has meant to her. She’ll join us to talk about the show. Plus, Frank Dumis was nervous when he signed up for his 4th grade spelling bee, but he won. And after that, he just kept on winning. This is Love has his story. That and much more on the show this week! Featuring: The Loudest Girl In The World, Terrestrials, This Is Love, Pop Chat, Africville Forever For links and more info on all these shows, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:06

Exclusive video shows alleged moving scammers arrested

The National

21 hours ago
Duration 1:01

​Ford skips final vote on bill barring education workers' strike

News

23 hours ago
Duration 2:43

Convoy protest organizer Pat King questioned over inflammatory remarks

The National

2 days ago
Duration 2:55

Interim NDP leader Peter Tabuns among 16 MPPs kicked out of Ontario legislature

News

2 days ago
Duration 1:53

The magical moment two polar bear cubs emerge into their icy world for the first time: Kingdom of the Polar Bear

The Nature of Things

2 years ago

now