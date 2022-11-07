Lauren Ober on getting an autism diagnosis in her 40s, and other great new podcasts

This week on Podcast Playlist, we listen to the latest and greatest in new podcasts. Lauren Ober has worked in podcasting for 20 years, making award-winning shows about other people’s stories. But her latest series is all about a breakthrough moment in her own life: In her 40s, Lauren learned that she is autistic. Her show The Loudest Girl in the World explores what this new revelation has meant to her. She’ll join us to talk about the show. Plus, Frank Dumis was nervous when he signed up for his 4th grade spelling bee, but he won. And after that, he just kept on winning. This is Love has his story. That and much more on the show this week! Featuring: The Loudest Girl In The World, Terrestrials, This Is Love, Pop Chat, Africville Forever For links and more info on all these shows, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.