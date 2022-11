That Curling Show: Newly-appointed Interim CEO Dean Gemmell on what's next for USA Curling

Sports

Duration 59:43

Hosts Devin Heroux and Colleen Jones get updates on the Pan Continental Curling Championship in Calgary, Mixed Doubles Super Series from Saskatoon and check in on the preparation for the Toronto Hope bonspiel in North York, Ontario. Dean Gemmell also stops by for his first interview since being appointed Interim CEO of USA Curling amid a series of resignations and controversy surrounding the organization.