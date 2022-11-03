Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Superior Morning9:31Katie Weatherston: Hockey Canada Reckoning

Katie Weatherston: Hockey Canada Reckoning

  • 15 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:31

Katie Weatherston has had a lot to say lately. The Olympic Gold medalist from Thunder Bay has been sharing her story of feeling unsupported by Hockey Canada, as she dealt with health challenges. Now, as that organization faces a reckoning over its handling of sexual assault claims, we talk to Weatherston about the future of her sport.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:55

Interim NDP leader Peter Tabuns among 16 MPPs kicked out of Ontario legislature

News

1 day ago
Duration 1:44

3-year-old boy attacked by dog while trick-or-treating in Winnipeg

CBC News Manitoba

1 day ago
Duration 0:34

'Using the notwithstanding clause to suspend workers' rights is wrong': Trudeau

Politics News

2 days ago
Duration 0:17

Officers swarmed, assaulted by intoxicated youth at party in East St. Paul

CBC News Manitoba

3 days ago
Duration 1:53

The magical moment two polar bear cubs emerge into their icy world for the first time: Kingdom of the Polar Bear

The Nature of Things

2 years ago

now