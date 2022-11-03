Katie Weatherston: Hockey Canada Reckoning | CBC.ca Loaded
Katie Weatherston has had a lot to say lately.
The Olympic Gold medalist from Thunder Bay has been sharing her story of feeling unsupported by Hockey Canada, as she dealt with health challenges.
Now, as that organization faces a reckoning over its handling of sexual assault claims, we talk to Weatherston about the future of her sport.