Schools celebrate a spooktacular Halloween in Thunder Bay

Schools celebrate a spooktacular Halloween in Thunder Bay

  22 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 7:18

Schools across Northern Ontario are doing it up for Halloween today, so CBC Thunder Bay checked in on some local students. Jayda McKay from Wapekeka First Nation spoke to costumed classmates at Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School, which primarily serves students from remote First Nations. And CBC Thunder Bay's Sara Kae caught up with some spooky ghouls at Ogden Community Grade School.

