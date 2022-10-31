Inquest into police custody deaths of Don Mamakwa and Roland McKay continues, searches for solutions

The public inquest into the police custody deaths of Don Mamakwa and Roland McKay continues this week. Today, the inquest heard from Molly Boyce. Thunder Bay's Shelter House has been running a managed alcohol program called Kwae Kii Win since 2012. Molly Boyce is a graduate of the program, and was there with Don Mamakwa during the early years. She spoke to CBC Thunder Bay's Logan Turner after she spoke at the inquiry.