Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Up North9:05Inquest into police custody deaths of Don Mamakwa and Roland McKay continues, searches for solutions

Inquest into police custody deaths of Don Mamakwa and Roland McKay continues, searches for solutions

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:05

The public inquest into the police custody deaths of Don Mamakwa and Roland McKay continues this week. Today, the inquest heard from Molly Boyce. Thunder Bay's Shelter House has been running a managed alcohol program called Kwae Kii Win since 2012. Molly Boyce is a graduate of the program, and was there with Don Mamakwa during the early years. She spoke to CBC Thunder Bay's Logan Turner after she spoke at the inquiry.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:17

Officers swarmed, assaulted by intoxicated youth at party in East St. Paul

CBC News Manitoba

16 hours ago
Duration 0:35

Video shows moment bridge in India collapsed

News

1 day ago
Duration 5:29

Horrifying details emerge from Seoul's Itaewon district after deadly crowd surge

News

2 days ago
Duration 4:30

Visit a clearcut the size of a city in B.C.'s Interior

CBC News BC

4 days ago

now