"Where All Stories Meet" : 25 years of Montreal's International Documentary Festival

  • 11 days ago
Canada is known around the world for its documentary film industry, thanks in part to the National Film Board productions; but also, thanks to events like Montreal's International Documentary Film Festival aka RIDM (Rencontres Internationales du documentaire de Montreal). The 10-day festival was founded 25 years ago when a group of local filmmakers met in each others' kitchens to find a way to help elevate the genre already popular in Quebec. The current RIDM team shares how they're keeping the tradition going for cinephiles and industry folks alike!

