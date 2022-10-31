A murder at sea caught on video, meeting the victims of The Blackout Ripper, and other true crime stories

Radio

Duration 53:48

On the water, international boundaries – and legal jurisdictions – are murky. And, when journalist Ian Urbina was handed video evidence of murder at sea, he learned that pirates are making the most of that lawlessness and wreaking terror. This week we’re highlighting engrossing stories about crime. How an investigation into sexual assault allegations against director Bryan Singer was botched by editors at Esquire magazine, a look at the victims of a WWII serial killer, and a conversation with a former true crime fanatic who says surviving an attack changed her mind about the genre. This episode will make your heart pound and give you something to think about. Featuring: Bad Women: The Blackout Ripper | The Outlaw Ocean | Killed | On The Media For links and more info on all these shows, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.