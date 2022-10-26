Lakehead University students celebrate Diwali | CBC.ca Loaded
Up North6:59Lakehead University students celebrate Diwali
Lakehead University students celebrate Diwali
2 days ago
Radio
Duration 6:59
Diwali is one of the biggest celebrations of the year in India, and in Thunder Bay international students from India are making sure to mark it.
CBC Thunder Bay's Jasmine Kabatay spoke to Drashtant Chudasama, the president of the Lakehead University Indian Student Association to find out how his community is celebrating.