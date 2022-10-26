Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Up North6:59Lakehead University students celebrate Diwali

Lakehead University students celebrate Diwali

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 6:59

Diwali is one of the biggest celebrations of the year in India, and in Thunder Bay international students from India are making sure to mark it. CBC Thunder Bay's Jasmine Kabatay spoke to Drashtant Chudasama, the president of the Lakehead University Indian Student Association to find out how his community is celebrating.

