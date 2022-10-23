Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
What On Earth54:04The path to preparing one of Canada's beloved parks for climate change

The path to preparing one of Canada's beloved parks for climate change

  24 hours
  Radio
  Duration 54:04

How the rebuilding of a B.C. trail could be a blueprint to help parks better withstand climate disaster. 'Bridging, braiding and weaving' Indigenous science into environmental policy. Two Canadian TikTok creators bring smart, funny climate messages to Gen Z. And, does logging in Canada generate emissions as high as the oil sands?

