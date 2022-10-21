Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Up North4:17Students at C.D. Howe Public School dig into democracy ahead of municipal election

Students at C.D. Howe Public School dig into democracy ahead of municipal election

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 4:17

They're not old enough to cast their ballot on Monday, but some students are getting a taste of democracy through the student vote program. CBC Thunder Bay's Sara Kae met some students who were casting mock ballots earlier today.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:07

Excerpts from RCMP commissioner's conversation with staff

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 5:40

'It's a mess,' says political analyst of British Conservative Party

News

2 days ago
Duration 1:36

Liz Truss announces resignation

News

2 days ago
Duration 2:02

Freeland issues warning as rising interest rates cool economy

The National

3 days ago
Duration 3:08

Drones shot down as Zelenskyy talks to Canadian reporters

The National

3 days ago

now