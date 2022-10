In The Key of C

Radio

Duration 54:00

What is the greatest karaoke song of all time? Billboard has done the math, and we'll let you know..And, we hear the story of an iconic Brantford ice cream shop that legend says was won and lost in a couple of poker games.Plus, hear tunes from Paige Warner, Jully Black, DJ Shub, Janice Jo Lee..and a whole lot more..