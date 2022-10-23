555: Technology to help us better understand the natural world

Radio

Duration 53:52

We explore the tech that helps us understand the language of plants and animals, and how it may hold the key to protecting biodiversity. With guests Karen Bakker, professor of geography at the University of British Columbia, and author of The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology is Bringing Us Closer to the Worlds of Animals and Plants; and Tom Mustill, wildlife videographer and author of How to Speak Whale: A Voyage into the Future of Animal Communication. Plus, a documentary about DNA barcoding from Spark contributor David Kattenburg, featuring Guelph, Ont. genomics researcher Dirk Steinke, UBC professor of obstetrics and gynaecology Deborah Money, and Dutch DNA barcoder Kevin Beentjes.