Front Burner23:56Inside a human smuggling network in Canada

Inside a human smuggling network in Canada

  • 6 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 23:56

This year, the number of Central and South American migrants trying to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border reached a record two million people. Whether people wade through the Rio Grande or trek across the desert for days, the trip is becoming more treacherous. Nearly 750 people have died trying to cross the border this year so far. Now, some are trying a different route through Canada. A CBC investigation found smuggling networks operating in Toronto and Montreal are priming the flow of people through a region called the Swanton Sector, and making thousands of dollars per run across the border. Today, investigative journalist Jorge Barrera takes us through what his reporting uncovered.

