The Gospel according to Dungeons and Dragons

Radio

Duration 53:52

Religion scholar Joseph Laycock has been playing Dungeons and Dragons for a long time. He says that even though D&D was once a source of a moral panic, there is nothing satanic about it. Instead, Laycock sees the game as its own kind of spiritual practice. He says the imagination has always occupied a strange place in spirituality - as though it’s either a divine gift or some kind of curse. Cat Van Wert and Mike McPhaden both play D&D with their respective families. They share the moments when Dungeons and Dragons felt like more than a game. Tapestry producer Arman Aghbali brings us the story of one player's attempt to resurrect his character and the spiritual challenge that occurred along the way.