Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Let’s Go8:42Montreal teacher on receiving 2022 Prime Minister's Award for Teaching Excellence

Montreal teacher on receiving 2022 Prime Minister's Award for Teaching Excellence

  • 3 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:42

Do you remember a teacher that you really loved … who had a positive impact on you? Join us to hear from Gail Bernstein, a special education teacher at L.I.N.K.S High School, who has received Canada's highest teaching award.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:00

Real estate agents caught pushing mortgage fraud on camera

The National

7 hours ago
Duration 1:01

Ottawa resident says rats have moved into his yard — and he’s worried they won’t stay there

CBC News Ottawa

1 day ago
Duration 1:02

‘It’s like the ground was moving’: Tim Hortons customer shocked by rats on drive-thru pavement

CBC News Ottawa

1 day ago
Duration 2:03

Is it COVID or the flu? A doctor explains

News

2 days ago
Duration 0:59

The Turpels in Norway House

CBC News Saskatchewan

53 years ago

now