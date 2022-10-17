Kristen Meinzer and Jolenta Greenberg share marriage tips from their latest series, Romance Road Test

Radio

Duration 52:18

This week’s guest curators have never met a self-help method they wouldn’t try. In their podcast, By The Book, Kristen Meinzer and Jolenta Greenberg have made a name for themselves living by the rules of a different self-help book. Now, for their new series, they’re getting even more personal. For Romance Road Test, every week for 15 weeks, Kristen and Jolenta each tried out a new strategy for revitalizing their relationships with their partners — with their tape recorders running. This week, they share what they learned with Leah. We’re also benefiting from their listening experiences as they share some of their favourite podcasts. From an inside look at some of the ethical challenges posed by assisted reproductive technology (ART), to the dynamics at-play behind social media hate for Meghan Markle, to the series that dives deep into all things reality TV … and more! Featuring: Romance Road Test, Biohacked: Family Secrets, Why Won't You Date Me?, Cancelled, and Reality Life with Kate Casey Fore links and more info on these podcasts, go to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.