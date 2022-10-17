Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Podcast Playlist52:18Kristen Meinzer and Jolenta Greenberg share marriage tips from their latest series, Romance Road Test

Kristen Meinzer and Jolenta Greenberg share marriage tips from their latest series, Romance Road Test

  • 3 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 52:18

This week’s guest curators have never met a self-help method they wouldn’t try. In their podcast, By The Book, Kristen Meinzer and Jolenta Greenberg have made a name for themselves living by the rules of a different self-help book. Now, for their new series, they’re getting even more personal. For Romance Road Test, every week for 15 weeks, Kristen and Jolenta each tried out a new strategy for revitalizing their relationships with their partners — with their tape recorders running. This week, they share what they learned with Leah. We’re also benefiting from their listening experiences as they share some of their favourite podcasts. From an inside look at some of the ethical challenges posed by assisted reproductive technology (ART), to the dynamics at-play behind social media hate for Meghan Markle, to the series that dives deep into all things reality TV … and more! Featuring: Romance Road Test, Biohacked: Family Secrets, Why Won't You Date Me?, Cancelled, and Reality Life with Kate Casey Fore links and more info on these podcasts, go to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:02

‘It’s like the ground was moving’: Tim Hortons customer shocked by rats on drive-thru pavement

CBC News Ottawa

8 hours ago
Duration 2:03

Is it COVID or the flu? A doctor explains

News

1 day ago
Duration 2:33

Unvaccinated are Alberta's 'most discriminated' group, new premier says

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 7:44

Time for Putin to escalate or withdraw 'rapidly approaching,' military analyst says

News

2 days ago
Duration 3:42

Setbacks, desperation behind increased Russian attacks: experts

The National

3 days ago

now