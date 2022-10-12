Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Superior Morning7:20Sara Kae: Youth voters in Thunder Bay

Sara Kae: Youth voters in Thunder Bay

  • 15 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 7:20

Municipal election day is drawing closer. We know that older voters, are more likely to show up to cast a ballot than younger ones. But that doesn't mean young people don't care about what's happening in their community. The CBC's Sara Kae has been spending some time talking with young adults about issues that matter to them. She spoke with Mary-Jean Cormier.

