Death of Late Night TV, and the problem with Kanye

Radio

Duration 53:22

With Trevor Noah leaving The Daily Show and James Corden, Samantha Bee and Desus and Mero off-the-air as well, we ask if the late-night genre is truly dead. Plus, Kanye West — now known as Ye — has crossed another line, but will this finally be one step too far for the controversial artist or will he get another second chance? Warm-up question: 1:00 The death of late night television: 9:58 Kanye: 30:19 Drop It In The Group Chat: 46:01