One of the world’s largest freshwater deltas is shrinking. Here’s why.

News

Duration 5:55

Every year, scientists, elders and community members gather near Fort Chipewyan, Alta. for an annual camp to test the health of the fish population in the Peace-Athabasca Delta, the second-largest freshwater of its kind in the world. While the people who live in the area are accustomed to the impacts of industry and climate change, they say the landscape is being altered more now than ever before.