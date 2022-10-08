Angele Dubeau sets the haters straight: Post-minimalist is cool music. Get over it!

Radio

Duration 54:00

Canadian violin virtuoso, Angele Dubeau has been a professional artist for a really long time...like a really long time. In addition to developing a career as a soloist, she formed an ensemble that just happened to be all women. This year marks 25 years of La Pieta Ensemble. At 60, she remains a staunch defender of the kind of music with roots in classical but that can be heard in other worlds aside from the concert hall; ie movies and tv series or video games. In this episode, Angele Dubeau makes the case for why post-minimalist music is legitimate music for classically trainded musicians. And she also shares about the founding of La Pieta, her journey thus far as a very seasoned performer and bandleader, and as a key figure in Quebec's music culture landscape.