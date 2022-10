Biden's nuclear 'Armageddon' remarks overstated, says former U.S. secretary of defence

Duration 8:33

Rosemary Barton Live speaks with Mark Esper, former U.S. secretary of defence, on President Joe Biden's recent comments about the risk of nuclear 'Armaggedon' being at its highest level since the Cuban Missile Crisis. Esper says while it's important to take Russian President Vladimir Putin seriously, Biden's comment was an 'overstatement.'