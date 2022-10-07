The Thunder Bay Art Gallery is using photographs to reclaim Indigenous spaces, places and languages

Nadya Kwandibens is a photographer from Animakee Wa Zhing 37 First Nation in northwestern Ontario. She uses her images to make people think about important topics, like the reclamation of Indigenous lands, and the revitalization of Indigenous languages. Today, she's opening an exhibit at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery. She spoke with the CBC's Sara Kae.