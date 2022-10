That Curling Show: State of the Union with 3-time world champ Silvana Tirinzoni

Duration 1:06:57

Hosts Devin Heroux and Colleen Jones examine the curling landscape as a new quadrennial begins. They talk to newly-appointed World Curling Federation President Beau Welling, 3-time world champion skip from Switzerland Silvana Tirinzoni, Curling Canada's Nolan Thiessen and close the show with journalists Ted Wyman and Greg Strong.