Stories of people true crime leaves out, a podcast about the porn industry and a series on the rise of the Williams sisters

Radio

Duration 53:34

It's our monthly New and Notable episode for October, and this month we’ve got intriguing new podcasts and exclusive interviews with some of their creators. True crime is one of the most popular podcast genres, but the stories we hear don’t often centre the victims or the people left in the wake of tragedy. That’s what the new podcast Media Circus with Kim Goldman aims to change. The course of Goldman’s life changed when her brother, Ron Goldman, was murdered alongside OJ Simpson’s ex wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. In the media circus that ensued, and her enduring grief, Kim was struck by the disparity between how the media covers crime and what it’s like to be personally affected by it. This week, Kim joins us for an interview about her hopes for the podcast and what she’s learned from speaking to so many families stricken by trauma. Plus, a conversation with one of the creators of Hot Money, the series that takes listeners inside the porn industry. And, Serena and Venus Williams are revered as tennis greats, but it hasn’t always been that way. This week we’re bringing you the inspiring minds behind the latest and greatest podcasts – and, of course, a sampling of their work. Featuring: Media Circus with Kim Goldman, Hot Money, All American: Venus & Serena For links and more info, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.