From behind the counter, TikToker films raw look at homelessness in Ottawa

Duration 7:04

See Rideau Street through the eyes of night-shift convenience store clerk, Ziggy Haile. In this CBC Creator Network video, Haile explains why he started a TikTok channel to show the realities of life for his regulars, many of whom are homeless, and what he is doing to support some of Ottawa’s most vulnerable. This piece was made in collaboration with videographer James Park.