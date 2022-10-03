What's next in the fight to protect Montreal's Chinatown?

The Chinatown Working Group announced it was closing its doors. Instead, two new organisations will take its place: the Chinatown Roundtable and the Jia Foundation. Daybreak host Sean Henry speaks with May Chiu. She is a former member of the Chinatown Working Group and now a coordinator for the Chinatown Roundtable.