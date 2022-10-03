Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Up North8:27Thunder Bay Public Library hosts municipal candidates debate

Thunder Bay Public Library hosts municipal candidates debate

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:27

Elections are a time where candidates share different visions for their city, town or school board - but in Thunder Bay, candidates will have at least one thing in common: they're all spending some time facing voters at the Thunder Bay Public Library. Up North host Jonathan Pinto reached library CEO Richard Togman to learn more.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:01

Yukon's famous dancer takes Bhangra to the top of the CN Tower

CBC News Toronto

1 day ago
Duration 1:08

Cassie the robot runs a record

As It Happens

5 days ago
Duration 0:34

Attack on high school student prompts petition (Warning: Video contains graphic content)

News

21 days ago
Duration 1:59

Police probe rash of carjackings in Toronto area

The National

4 months ago
Duration 0:59

How your car can be stolen in less than two minutes

News

6 months ago

now