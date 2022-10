Climate and conflict contributing to worsening food crisis, says head of World Food Program

Duration 12:08



David Beasley, executive director of the UN World Food Program, sat down with Rosemary Barton Live to break down how the war in Ukraine and climate change are contributing to the current food crisis. He says 345 million people 'don't know where their next meal is coming from,' and of those, 50 million people are 'knocking on famine's door.'