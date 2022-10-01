The word 'friday' translated to Cree language is 'flour day'; the day when folks got their baking done!

Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Bridge54:00The word 'friday' translated to Cree language is 'flour day'; the day when folks got their baking done!

  5 days ago
  • Radio
  Duration 54:00

This year marks 50 years of radio broadcasting for the CBC Cree Unit! Longtime broadcasters, Betsy Longchap and Dorothy Stewart share what it means to them to broadcast in their ancestral Cree language across Eyou Itschee - the original name for the Cree territories across Northern Quebec. They share some stories from some of the Cree Unit radio archives - segments they remember hearing in their youth in Mistissini and Wedminji. And newest host on the radio team, Marjorie Kitty, shares why she programs stories about Cree Youth and traditional gatherings.

