Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Cost of Living8:10Would you like more fees with that?

Would you like more fees with that?

  • 3 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:10

Starting in October, merchants will be allowed to charge customers a fee for paying by credit card. Interchange fees cost businesses thousands of dollars every month, and some (hello, Telus!) say they're tired of eating the cost for our fancy pants points credit cards. Tracy Johnson and Paul Haavardsrud explain how the change is just one more way we're all going to pay.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 3:01

The view from Tampa the day after Hurricane Ian

News

2 days ago
Duration 4:30

Hurricane Ian slams into Florida with catastrophic wind, rain

The National

2 days ago
Duration 0:15

Former Alberta Justice Minister Jonathan Denis in series of offensive videos

News

2 days ago
Duration 0:59

RCMP surveillance video from October 2020

News

3 days ago
Duration 1:55

All about Orange Shirt Day

Kids Explains

10 days ago

now