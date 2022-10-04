The high wire act of being an entrepreneur

Duration 10:15

Michele Romanow started her first company when she was a university student. By her late twenties, she was investing in other people's companies. Today, she's the co-founder of Clearco and the youngest dragon in the den (on Dragons' Den). Michele talks to Paul about the terrifying business of starting a company, and offers some advice for anyone interested in giving it a try.