Credit card user? You could soon pay more for every purchase

Every time you use a credit card, an interchange fee is charged. Starting this week, the rules around those fees will change — and consumers could start paying more. Plus, we look at the strategy behind restaurants' not-so-secret menus and, the youngest dragon from Dragon's Den joins us for a chat.

