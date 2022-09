The Witness Blanket in Quebec City challenges colonialism

Carey Newman, who carries the traditional name Hayalthkin’geme, is a multi-disciplinary artist and master carver of Kwakwak’awakw, Coast Salish and Settler heritage. His massive collaborative work the Witness Blanket will be on display at Quebec City's Le Musée de la Civilisation as of September 30th.