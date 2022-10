Inaugural Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day aims to advance reconciliation

News

Duration 2:01



Thousands of students gathered in Regina's Mosaic Stadium for the inaugural Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day, an event focused on reconciliation and education where students heard from Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors. Miyo-wîcîwitowin means 'reconciliation' in Cree, but is also defined as 'walking together in a good way.'