Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tapestry53:52Disney adults and questions for dad

Disney adults and questions for dad

  • 2 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 53:52

You may have heard about the bride and groom who spent their catering budget on a special appearance by Mickey and Minnie Mouse. We suspected there might be something profound at the heart of all this, in both the fervent desire to have a Disney wedding and in the ridicule that followed. We spoke to a professor of religion who studies how Disney itself functions as a kind of religion. Early in the pandemic, Rob Kenney thought a series of “how-to” videos might be of some use to people who lacked a father figure in their lives. Two-and-a-half years later, he finds himself the adopted internet dad to some four-million kids.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 4:30

Hurricane Ian slams into Florida with catastrophic wind, rain

The National

1 day ago
Duration 0:15

Former Alberta Justice Minister Jonathan Denis in series of offensive videos

News

1 day ago
Duration 5:37

Preparing for a hurricane like Ian 'for years:' Sarasota mayor

News

2 days ago
Duration 0:59

RCMP surveillance video from October 2020

News

2 days ago
Duration 0:53

An aerial view of Fiona's path of destruction in P.E.I.

CBC News PEI

4 days ago

now