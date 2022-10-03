Scammers, Hustlers, Grifters and Thieves

Radio

Duration 53:39

From Inventing Anna to The Tinder Swindler, tales of scammers and grifters on streaming platforms have captured people’s attention in a big way. Now, podcasts are following suit. In the 1990s, the world was transfixed by the legal troubles of Heidi Fleiss. Known as a madam to the stars, Fleiss was reportedly clearing around $300,000 a week until her arrest in 1993. The podcast HeidiWorld: The Heidi Fleiss Story gives listeners a deeper look at her life and upbringing. Hear why she learned how to hustle at a young age and why a car accident changed the course of her life. Plus: the F-Factor diet promised people they could lose weight without feeling hungry all the time by eating more fibre. Creator Tanya Zuckerbrot spent decades growing her fibre-empire. In Fed Up, host Casey Wilson unpacks how, and the social media feud that spread from Instagram to the courtroom. You don’t want to miss these stories about hustle culture, people who’ve gamed the system, and catfishers gone wild – you might even learn some warning signs to avoid getting grifted yourself! Featuring: HeidiWorld: The Heidi Fleiss Story, Scamfluencers, Fed Up, Stuff The British Stole, Maintenance Phase For more info and links, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.