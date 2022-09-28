Dr. Stanley Vollant on the two-year anniversary of Joyce Echaquan's death

Duration 10:21

Today marks two years since Joyce Echaquan died in a hospital in Joliette. The Atikamekw mother of seven checked herself in when she was feeling unwell. Before she died, she streamed video to social media, from her hospital bed. In it, she cried out in pain as she was insulted and mocked by hospital staff. We speak with Dr. Stanley Vollant, a surgeon at Notre-Dame Hospital in Montreal.