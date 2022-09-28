Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Daybreak Montreal10:21Dr. Stanley Vollant on the two-year anniversary of Joyce Echaquan's death

Dr. Stanley Vollant on the two-year anniversary of Joyce Echaquan's death

  • 13 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 10:21

Today marks two years since Joyce Echaquan died in a hospital in Joliette. The Atikamekw mother of seven checked herself in when she was feeling unwell. Before she died, she streamed video to social media, from her hospital bed. In it, she cried out in pain as she was insulted and mocked by hospital staff. We speak with Dr. Stanley Vollant, a surgeon at Notre-Dame Hospital in Montreal.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 3:01

Port aux Basques home becomes a symbol of Fiona’s destruction

The National

2 days ago
Duration 2:12

Boy found safe after spending night in N.S. woods in wake of storm

CBC News Nova Scotia

2 days ago
Duration 0:53

An aerial view of Fiona's path of destruction in P.E.I.

CBC News PEI

2 days ago
Duration 0:53

Drone video shows devastation in Port aux Basques, N.L.

News

2 days ago
Duration 4:53

Manitoba man describes 'disbelief' at losing his Canadian citizenship

News

3 days ago

now