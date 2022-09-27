Kora

Radio

Duration 53:31

There are few musical sounds as entrancing, as soothing, as heavenly, as the kora. The 21-string West African instrument dates back to the 13th century, and was only played by male griots - who were storytellers and travelling musicians. Since then, the kora’s story has evolved - kora players are collaborating with cellists, harpists, and electronic musicians, even symphonies. And more women are picking up the instrument. On today’s show, we’re going to treat you to the different colours of the kora. Featured artists include: Toumani Diabaté & Ali Farka Touré, Sona Jobarteh, Zal Sissokho, Kabakuwo, Catrin Finch & Seckou Keita, and more…