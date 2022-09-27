Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Frequencies53:31Kora

Kora

  • 25 minutes ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 53:31

There are few musical sounds as entrancing, as soothing, as heavenly, as the kora. The 21-string West African instrument dates back to the 13th century, and was only played by male griots - who were storytellers and travelling musicians. Since then, the kora’s story has evolved - kora players are collaborating with cellists, harpists, and electronic musicians, even symphonies. And more women are picking up the instrument. On today’s show, we’re going to treat you to the different colours of the kora. Featured artists include: Toumani Diabaté & Ali Farka Touré, Sona Jobarteh, Zal Sissokho, Kabakuwo, Catrin Finch & Seckou Keita, and more…

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:53

Drone video shows devastation in Port aux Basques, N.L.

News

16 hours ago
Duration 2:21

The scene in Port aux Basques, N.L., as it grapples with Fiona's aftermath

CBC News

1 day ago
Duration 3:04

The devastation of a day: Scenes of Fiona's damage across Atlantic Canada

CBC News New Brunswick

2 days ago
Duration 4:53

Manitoba man describes 'disbelief' at losing his Canadian citizenship

News

2 days ago
Duration 0:36

Houses washed away during storm surge in Port aux Basques, N.L.

CBC News

3 days ago

now