The five day in-office work week is over, CBRE workplace strategist says

The five day in-office work week is over, CBRE workplace strategist says

  • 15 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:19

Metro Morning's 'The Return to Work' analyzes the ways the pandemic has changed how we work. Lisa Fulford-Roy, workplace strategist with CBRE one of the world's largest real estate leasing firms, talks about the new Canadian workplace.

