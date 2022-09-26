Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New University of Guelph course looks at people's fascination with true crime

Why are people so fascinated with true crime stories? A new course at the University of Guelph aims to find the answer to that question. Ryan Broll is an associate professor in the department of sociology and anthropology and explains what students will take away from the class.

