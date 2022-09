Quebec Long-Covid Study

Radio

Duration 11:25

A new Montreal study is looking to better understand the lingering effects of COVID-19 infections. The Quebec Action for Post-Covid study is entirely online and is conducted by a team of researchers from the Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital. We'll speak with Dr. Lesley Fellows, a professor in the department of neurology and neurosurgery at McGill University. She is also a neurologist at the Montreal Neurological Institute- Hospital.