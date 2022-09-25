Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Cost of Living7:55Inflation may have peaked, so why don't we feel like celebrating?

Inflation may have peaked, so why don't we feel like celebrating?

  22 hours
  Radio
  Duration 7:55

The inflation rate dipped slightly last month to around 7 per cent, largely because the price of gas dropped. But prices still aren't exactly low. Paul Haavardsrud talks to an economist who explains why inflation has probably peaked, but prices will remain "sticky" for some time.

