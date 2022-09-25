Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Spark53:53552: Pandemic lessons in education tech

552: Pandemic lessons in education tech

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 53:53

With students starting a new school year, we examine the impact of tech on remote learning. Western University associate professor Prachi Srivastava talks about the impact of COVID on educational outcomes. Sharon Saw, Grade 1 teacher from Edmonton, Alta., shares how she uses TikTok to connect with students and fellow educators. University of Windsor associate professor Bonnie Stewart discusses what technology tools educators found useful while teaching remotely, and what that means for in-person classes in the future.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:40

Video from inside Category 4 Hurricane Fiona

News

6 hours ago
Duration 2:39

Atlantic Canadians brace for dangerous Hurricane Fiona

The National

20 hours ago
Duration 6:24

Fiona has potential to be a record-breaking storm

CBC News Nova Scotia

24 hours ago
Duration 4:04

Fiona likely to become very strong post-tropical storm when it hits Atlantic Canada

CBC News Nova Scotia

2 days ago
Duration 0:36

Hundreds arrested in Russia for protesting military mobilization

CBC News

2 days ago

now