Writers and Company51:08Gwendoline Riley’s new novel My Phantoms charts the fractured ground between mother and daughter

Gwendoline Riley’s new novel My Phantoms charts the fractured ground between mother and daughter

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 51:08

Named one of the best working novelists in Britain and Ireland by the Times Literary Supplement, Gwendoline Riley is a master at depicting the subtle ways in which human beings can be cruel to each other — especially when they’re family. She speaks with Eleanor Wachtel about her new novel My Phantoms and her award-winning previous book First Love.

