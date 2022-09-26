ICYMI host Rachelle Hampton talks internet culture, her search for a new co-host and what she’s listening to

Radio

Duration 53:17

From cinnamon toast shrimp to why Black TikTok creators went on strike, the podcast ICYMI stays on top of the latest trending Internet shenanigans so you don’t have to go Googling for yourself. This week ICYMI host Rachelle Hampton joins Leah-Simone Bowen to talk about the challenges of being online all the time, why she tries to cover not only what everyone’s talking about but also what isn’t being discussed, and what internet culture says about us in a time where the line between our digital and IRL lives gets blurrier and blurrier. Plus, we’ll hear some of her favourite podcasts. There’s a series that fans of cringey reality dating shows will love, one of the scandals that shaped the U.S., a thoughtful discussion on how much celebrity culture has changed, and a clip from ICYMI that explains what exactly Elomir Axis Klarity is. Featuring: ICYMI, This Is Dating, American Scandal, Food 4 Thot For links and more info on these shows, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.