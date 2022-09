Mayoral candidates Ouellette, Klein promise rail relocation, infrastructure plans for Winnipeg

News

Duration 2:02

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Robert-Falcon Ouellette wants the city to complete a detailed rail relocation study that lays out the full costs and benefits of moving the CPR Winnipeg Yards out of the city. Mayoral candidate Kevin Klein also focused on infrastructure Wednesday, pledging to spend $2 million on a plan to outline the city's priorities.